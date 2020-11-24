Akufo-Addo Has Been Faithful To The Good People of Nzema – Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party and former Member of Parliament of Ellembelle, Freddie Blay, has recounted the numerous projects that have been executed by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was speaking at the end of a massive health and sensitization walk organised by the leadership of the party in the Ellembelle constituency and the Parliamentary candidate for the NPP, Kwasi Bonzoh who doubles as the DCE of the area.

In attendance at the Enyinasi Mega walk were the National Chairman, Western Regional Chairman, Constituency Executives and over three thousand enthusiastic members of the community, who could not hide their joy but sing songs of praise for the DCE and the President of the Republic for bringing smiles on the faces of their children.

They also lauded the massive road projects currently ongoing in the Ellembelle constituency.

Chairman Blay told the teaming masses that “President Akufo-Addo has been faithful to the good people of Nzema.”

He stressed that apart from the goodies the entire country is enjoying from the government, like free SHS, free water, free electricity and free maternal care under the able leadership of his Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the people of Nzema have also witnessed massive infrastructure development across the Nzema enclave.

Mention was made of the expansion of Eikwe Government hospital, which he anticipates would be the second biggest health facility in the region next to the Afia Nkwanta Government hospital.

The ongoing construction of all major roads in the Nzema enclave, completion of Astro Turf for the Enyinasi based Karela FC by GNPC, construction of a 12-unit classroom block At NASS, construction of a boys’ dormitory at NASS, constructions of a 5-unit classroom block at SALMAN, construction of a 5-unit classroom block with ancillary facility at AWEBO Methodist School and construction of a 5-unit classroom block at ASANDA

The Parliamentary candidate, who doubles as the DCE of the Ellembelle constituency, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh equally called on the good people Nzema to consider his good works and vote massively for him to represent the Ellembelle constituency as member of Parliament. He spoke of some of the visible projects that he had completed since becoming the DCE of the area. Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh, popularly known as ‘Bonzoh K’ listed the construction of 5-unit classroom block at BASAKE, construction of 5-unit classroom block at NVELEZOLO, construction at AIYINASE, Nyamebekyere-Mangoase road, construction at ESIAMA- NKROFUL ROAD, construction of *AIYINASE Market, construction of Fish Emergency Market at AIYINASE , construction of AZULELOANU chip compound with ancillary facility and so on as some of the developmental projects that had been executed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

The National Chairman applauded the party executives and the Parliamentary candidate for the show of unity. He further urged them to work hard to secure all 3 seats within the Nzema enclave.

The Western Regional chairman used the occasion to promise the national chairman that he and his team would work hard to ensure victory for the NPP in the Western region come December 7, 2020 and cement the status of the region as one of the strongholds of the party.