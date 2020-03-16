Akufo-Addo Meets To Strategise How To Produce Sanitizers And Medicines In Ghana For Coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday afternoon met with captains of industry to work on how to locally produce materials including sanitizers and medicines as part of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Ghana.

At the meeting, the captains of industry requested among other things, a tax waiver to enable them to be able to produce the medicines and other needed materials for the pandemic.

Early on, in a Facebook post Monday morning, [March 16, 2020) President Akufo-Addo said he was “very encouraged by the broad acceptance of the enhanced measures announced on Sunday, 15th March, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.”

“As I indicated, the measures announced will be under constant review, as will the enhanced hygiene protocols being observed by establishments and businesses, such as night clubs and drinking spots. The most important things are maintaining good hygiene and social distancing, whoever you are, wherever you are,” President Akufo-Addo posted.

