Publish Plans On How You Are Protecting Economy Against Coronavirus – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the government to publish plans on how it intends to protect the economy in the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video posted on Facebook on Monday, Mr Mahama said the government had failed in addressing the impact on the economy.

He accused the government of doing little to cushion the country from a plunge in the economy.

He therefore asked the government to release its plans on how it intends to keep the economy afloat.

–Daily Graphic