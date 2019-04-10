Akufo-Addo Promises Dramatic Change In Infrastructure Development

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has promised what he termed as a dramatic and very welcome change in Ghana’s infrastructure development.

The President made the promise earlier today, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, as he cut the sod for work to begin on the Tamale Interchange project which marks the commencement of the $1.5 billion roads projects under the $2 billion Sinohydro – Government of Ghana Master Project Support Agreement.

He made the pledge as his administration announced a whopping €47 million credit facility signed by the Governments of Ghana and Czech Republic for the construction of 50 steel bridges across all 16 regions of Ghana.

He said emphatically that “Ghana will witness a dramatic and very welcome change to our infrastructure, especially in the roads sector.”

According to the President, “indeed, each of the sixteen (16) regions is set to benefit from the Sinohydro arrangement, with hospital projects, extension of electricity to rural communities, and construction of court and residential buildings for the Judicial Service, landfill sites and industrial parks, set to be undertaken.”

He noted that “Tamale Interchange is the first interchange in the northern sector of our country.”

BY Melvin Tarlue