Gov’t To Undertake Massive Infrastructure Projects

THE Akufo-Addo administration has announced that it is now ready to undertake massive infrastructure development projects across all 16 regions of Ghana.

According to the Government, since it has done much in restoring macroeconomic stability and growth over the last two years, it is now turning much of its attention to infrastructure development.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, briefed journalists on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Accra.

The announcement came with news about the planned construction of 50 steel bridges nationwide through a €47 million credit facility.

It also follows President Akufo-Addo’s commissioning of the Tamale Interchange project to mark the official commencement of the $1.5 billion roads projects under the $ 2 billion Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Master Project Agreement.

The Minister indicated that Government planned to invest heavily in infrastructure projects.

BY Melvin Tarlue