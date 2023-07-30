Akufo-Addo Sacks Bosome Freho DCE

Yaw Danso

The District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, has been sacked by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.

Yaw Danso, who was suspended in October 2022 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, has now been officially removed from his position.

The decision to sack Yaw Danso was communicated by the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, to the Ashanti Regional Minister on Friday.

President Akufo-Addo has taken this action following investigations into the allegations against Yaw Danso.

An audio recording in circulation allegedly implicated Yaw Danso in galamsey, a term commonly used in Ghana to refer to illegal mining activities.

Following the suspension, some Assembly members in Bosome Freho called on the presidency to further investigate the allegations.

President Akufo-Addo had initially invited Yaw Danso to defend himself against the charges during a special meeting with MMDCEs.

However, based on the outcome of the investigations, the decision to sack Yaw Danso was made.

In a letter to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dan Botwe stated, “His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has relieved the chief executive of the Bosome Freho District Assembly, Mr Yaw Danso, of his position with immediate effect.”

The letter also emphasized that the decision was taken due to the serious allegations of illegal mining against Yaw Danso.

Following the removal of Yaw Danso, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kofi Adu Amoateng as the new Chief Executive of the Bosome Freho District Assembly.

This nomination complies with the relevant constitutional and legislative provisions.

In order to confirm the new nomination, the regional Electoral Commission is to conduct a confirmation process.

This decision by President Akufo-Addo demonstrates his commitment to eradicating illegal mining in Ghana and ensuring that those involved in such activities are held accountable.

The removal of a chief executive officer for engaging in illegal mining reflects the Ghanaian government’s efforts to combat the detrimental effects of illegal mining on the environment and local communities.

By Vincent Kubi