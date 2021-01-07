Akufo-Addo To Be Sworn-In Today

The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are expected to be sworn into office today.

At about 11:00am this morning, the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to kick-off in Parliament House, Accra.

Several diplomats and Heads of State arrived in Ghana yesterday for the ceremony.

Among the guests are Liberia’s President, George Weah; Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio; Guinea Bissau President, Umaru Sissico Embalo; interim Vice president of Mali, Assimi Goita, among others.

Mr Akufo-Addo will after the swearing-in today begin his second and final term of Office which is to last for a period of four years.

By Melvin Tarlue