UCC, Others Disinfected To Pave Way For Reopening

Universities and Colleges of education (CoE) in the Central Region have started benefitting from the fourth phase of the national disinfection exercise aimed at ensuring that students return to school safely.

The exercise, a collaboration between Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Education (MoE), kicked started yesterday10:47 a.m., at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Facilities of the UCC that got disinfected included lecture halls, officers, cafeterias, among others.

Director of Public Affairs of the UCC, Major retired Kofi Baah-Bentum, said the university was safe based on the Covid protocols.

He said the adherence to the Covid safety protocols would be strictly observed on campus when the university reopens. That, he asserted, would help keep the university environs safe and healthier.

According to him, Covid-19 was still lurking around, thereby stressing the need for the returning students to continue to observe the safety protocols.

Online studies, he said, would be part of lectures. He disclosed that the university was expecting about eight thousand, revealing that as at now “we have six thousand students who have registered.”

“We need all hands on deck if we are to defeat this deadly virus, and we must also adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols,” he advised.

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited Regional Vector Control Manager for Central Region, Mr Gideon Sogbey, disclosed that his outfit had deployed various disinfection equipment including atomizers, mechanical sweepers, spraying gangs together with over five thousands sprayers to undertake the three-day exercise.

“We are disinfecting all universities, colleges and their open spaces,” he said.

He commended the government for its efforts in the fight against the virus.

He also used the opportunity to encourage citizens in the region to adhere to the Covid preventive measures.

In addition to the UCC, the Zoomlion disinfection crew disinfected the University of Education, Winneba and the College of Education, Komenda.