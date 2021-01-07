Carlos Ahenkora Nearly Beaten After Snatching Ballot Papers

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah , the Member of Parliament-elect for Tema West, was nearly beaten after he snatched some ballot papers in Parliament during counting.

After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the clerk-at-table and bolted with them.

Prior to the snatching of the ballot papers, the NDC members were singing and jubilating that their Speaker-nominee, Alban Bagbin had won the secret ballots.

Mr Ahenkora was chased by Asawase MP-elect, Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.

At the end of voting by the elected MPs, the Nadowli/Kaleo lawmaker won against Speaker Mike Oquaye.

Yet to be confirmed by the clerk, it has been known Alban Bagbin won with 138 votes, Mike Oquaye got 136 votes and 1 rejected ballot.

Both parties have equal number in the House – 137 each – with the only independence MP-elect opting to sit with the NPP.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke