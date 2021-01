Ghana’s Career Parliamentarian, Alban Bagbin, has finally been elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Mr Bagbin, NDC MP for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency, won with two votes difference after a secret ballot voting. He polled a total of 138 votes

Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, polled 136 votes.

Mr Bagbin is a veteran MP. He has been in Parliament for 28 years.

He has previously served as Minister of Health and also as Minister of Works and Housing.

By Melvin Tarlue