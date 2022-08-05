Akufo-Addo Tours Upper East Region Today

Barring any last minute changes, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume his regular regional tours of the country from the Upper East Region today August 5, 2022.

The tour is to afford the President the opportunity to engage people and abreast himself with happenings in the region.

The President is expected to commission a rice factory project in Fumbisi.

He will join a mini durbar of chiefs and the people of Fumbisi after the commissioning of the project.

President Akufo-Addo will then move to Navrongo where a mini durbar will be held by the chiefs and the people in his honour.

By Vincent Kubi