Support Gov’t To Revive The Economy— NPP Urges Ghanaians

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on Ghanaians to support government to revive the ailing economy following the devastating impact of COVID 19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war on global economy.

The party further appealed to Ghanaians to be patriotic towards the revitalization of the country’s socioeconomic development, wanting Ghanaians to learn from the selfless and patriotic life exhibited by the founding fathers, the Big Six.

In a Founders’ Day statement released by the party and signed by the General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, affectionately called JFK noted that “The Party also entreats all Ghanaians to emulate particularly, the selfless patriotism of members of the Big Six, who suffered imprisonment, persecution, and harassment in their quest for a free and independent country.”

It added that “If we can boldly call ourselves Ghanaians; if we can vote and choose for ourselves the leaders we want, then we should know that others sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today. The onus, therefore, lies on us, to make sacrifices in making our country a better place for future generations and ourselves.”

The statement also said “The NPP, therefore, takes this opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and to support the efforts of Government in reviving the country’s economy following the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian war on the global economy.”

Read the full statement below:

By Vincent Kubi