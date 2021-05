Government has assured that it will continue to provide affordable electricity tariffs.

Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, made this known to the media on Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2021.

Speaking to journalists from the Information Ministry, he spoke the 288% increase in tariffs between 2009 and 2016 viz the -2% increase of 2017 to 2020).

According to him, “we will provide Ghanaians with affordable and reliable power.”

By Melvin Tarlue