Akwaboah Jnr Collaborates With Kwabena Kwabena On New Song

Akwaboah Jnr and Kwabena Kwabena

Talented highlife artiste and songwriter, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, aka Akwaboah Jnr, of ‘Blow My Mind fame’, has released his latest single titled ‘My Darling’ featuring Kwabena Kwabena.

The song, released on January 27, 2023, was produced by KC Beat.

Akwaboah Jnr, in a post he shared on Instagram, stated, “This is a song for Vals month and beyond, I love y’all.”

However, Kwabena Kwabena’s feature on the song was a surprise to many fans since it’s their first collaboration in a long period.

The song is available on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Apparently, the audio and video were released on the same day. The video was directed by Xbills Ebenezer, a Ghanaian director.

Akwaboah, who is a mastered keyboardist, has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend, and has assisted several musicians to make it big in the industry.