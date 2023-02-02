Fly Africaada Unveils Commercial Plan

HRH Prince Ebrahim of Gambia

FLY AFRICAADA Aviation Company has unveiled plans of introducing a state-of-the-art new generation fleet of aircraft, to commence and sustainably expand routes.

It said it will also seamlessly connect West, East, Central, and Southern African with the rest of the world.

At a press conference recently, Fly Africaada unveiled that it would be connecting Africa with the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Spain, Netherlands, France, and Germany through its hub at Banjul International Airport, upon regulatory approval.

Fly Africaada Chairman, His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Ebrahim Sanyang of Gambia, said the company was committed to serving its patrons with world-class services.

“Every single aircraft in the Fly Africaada fleet are fully approved airworthy and within Air Operations Certification by European Air Safety Agency (EASA) to operate within the European Union airspace.

“This certification naturally puts us alongside the safety standards of the world’s safest carriers. Our passengers can be at ease and comfort when flying Africaada,” he said.

Public Relations Officer, Enoch Atakorah, said, “Fly Africaada knows that reliability is a major problem in the aviation industry, especially among many African carriers.” He continued “in this regard, we are committed to raising the bar, to become the most reliable airline in Africa, with a benchmark of 99.9% up to time on departures and arrivals.”

The airline operation has promised to be unbeatable in prices and has put in place various types of payments for the convenience of customers.

The company’s PRO disclosed that they would make their booking process customer-friendly via their websites and app.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke