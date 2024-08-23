Akyem Kukuratumi Chief Okays Bawumia

In a significant political endorsement ahead of the 2024 general elections, Daasebre Boamah Darko, the Chief of Akyem Kukuratumi and Adontenhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, has publicly declared his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his presidential bid in the upcoming elections.

The Chief, who is a bosom friend to former President John Dramani Mahama, also endorsed Nana Kwame Addo Ampaw Frempong, popularly known as Chief Buffalo, the Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa North Constituency.

The endorsement came during a visit to Daasebre Boamah Darko’s palace on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential candidate of NPP, paid a courtesy call on him as part of his campaign tour in the Region.

Daasebre Boamah Darko, addressing Dr Bawumia in an excited mood, expressed his admiration for the achievements of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration, with Dr. Bawumia as Vice President.

He specifically highlighted the contributions of the current Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, and the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga, noting that their efforts have brought visible development to the Municipality.

The Chief emphasized that these accomplishments have earned the trust and support of the people, which he believes will translate into a victory for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Daasebre Boamah Darko further urged the NPP presidential candidate to continue his good work and ensure the completion of ongoing projects, which he believes will further solidify his position and boost his chances of success in 2024.

Furthermore, the chief advised Dr Bawumia to ignore detractors and remain focused on delivering results that will positively impact the lives of the people.

His endorsement of both Dr. Bawumia and Chief Buffalo sends a strong message of unity and support within the traditional leadership for the NPP’s campaign in the region.

The flagbearer of NPP on his side outlined his plan to harness the power of digitalisation to transform the country’s economy and create opportunities for its youth.

Dr Bawumia emphasised his next government’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.

He announced plans to train one million youth in digital skills, creating a workforce that can revolutionise key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and finance.

This initiative, he said, will enable the Ghanaian youth to conduct business and collaborate remotely, both locally and globally, enhancing connectivity and economic growth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe