The CAF Champions League clash between Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal of Sudan has been called off.

It was due to the fact that seven players from the 22 players Kotoko traveled to Sudan with have been allegedly tested positive for Covid-19, rendering the Porcupine Warriors incapable of raising the required number of players needed for the game scheduled for Sudan yesterday.

Kotoko earlier alleged that the results of their players had been tempered with, and had petitioned CAF on the issue.