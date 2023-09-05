Alan Quits NPP Presidential Race Citing Irregularities

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a preso hopeful in the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stepped down from the race.

In a press release issued Tuesday September 5, 2023, Mr Kyerematen cited election irregularities that favored one particular aspirant and condemned the unprecedented acts of intimidation and violence that certain delegates were subjected to during the recent Special Delegates Conference.

Kyerematen, who had been analyzing the results of the August 26th elections with his shocking defeat, expressed disappointment in the party and its members.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party,” he said.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry added that his polling agent in the North East region suffered severe damage to his eye sight while trying to ensure compliance with the election regulations. Kyerematen vowed to always fight for the safety of those who work with him and for him.

He questioned the current state of the party and the path it is currently treading on.

“The question | keep asking myself is, ‘How did we get here as a Party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?’” he said.

Kyerematen acknowledged that he doesn’t believe that the circumstances he outlined will change, or might even escalate, in the next round of election, which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th. Thus, he announced his honorable withdrawal from the process.

Kyerematen ended the statement by thanking his family, his A4P campaign team, and his supporters from around the world. He also expressed his hope that Ghana would continue to be great and strong.

The other aspirants for the NPP presidential primaries have not yet commented on this latest development.

By Vincent Kubi