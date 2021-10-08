Alhaji Bodinga Confirmed As Abuakwa North MCE

Alhaji Bodinga taking the oath of office after the declaration by the EC official

The 23 Assembly Members of Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region have confirmed the Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Umar Bodinga as the MCE for the area.

The assembly members overwhelmingly voted Yes, representing 100% of the total vote cast.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong was subsequently sworn him into office, after the Electoral Commission Returning officer officially declared him as the newly elected MCE.

Alhaji Bodinga in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo following his nomination as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Abuakwa North Assembly.

He said, “I thank President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for this recognition. He saw me as a young guy and requested to work with me. He saw something unique in me and declared his intention to help me venture into politics, he took me and natured me until now and so, the President is my political father”.

“I thank him for the confidence reposed in me to serve a whole municipality,” he added.

“When you look at Abuakwa North, we have a problem with roads, however, after my confirmation, I together with the Chiefs, the MP, and stakeholders will meet with the Cocoa research and plead with them because there is what we called Cocoa roads from the progress board”.

Alhaji Bodinga added that “cocoa progression comes from the research being done at Tafo adding, “we deserve to have the cocoa road funds to elevate the town where the cocoa research is and this is some of the innovations I am bringing on board”.

BY Daniel Bampoe