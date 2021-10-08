XL Trust Aid Launched

XL Trust Aid, a non-governmental organization (NGO) set up to offer humanitarian support to deprived persons and develop the Abompe community, has been launched at Abompe in the Fanteakwa South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The organisation is aimed at supporting government’s efforts in education and health.

It was established by a philanthropist, Louisa Nana Akua Bema Boakye, a native of Abompe, who believes that realizing the rights and potential of every child is essential for the sustainable future of communities and nations and the achievement of a prosperous and fair global society.

XL Trust Aid will also offer humanitarian support to the poor and needy in society, empower children and develop the Abompe community.

Its mission is to achieve lasting improvements in the quality of life of deprived children in the country by enabling them, their families and their communities to meet their basic needs.

Before the official launch of the organization, there were series of activities such as a cleanup exercise at the Abompe Community Hospital and the Abompe market which was supported by NADMO and Everpure Drinking water.

Miss eXceL PLUS 2020 2nd runner up in collaboration with XL Trust Aid also donated about 100 school uniforms to needy learners while XL Trust Aid provided learning materials to aid learning and teaching in the community.

Speaking at the official launch of the organisation, Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Okyere Kofi Agyekum urged the national body of non-governmental Organization (NGO), to help build the underprivileged in society so they can help themselves as well as contribute their quota to build mother Ghana.

He added that non-governmental organizations should embody “participatory development,” the philosophy that outside organizations help build new community-run institutions that determine how to distribute aid within an area.

“The core mandate of every NGO is to assist the poor and needy people in our various communities to better their lives but not to amass wealth ” he added.

Thomas Andoh, in a speech read on behalf of the Director of NGOs in Ghana, Dela Ashiagbor , mentioned that NGOs in Ghana plays a dominant role in the development of Ghana especially in the rural areas.

On her part the public relations officer for XL Trust Aid, Ami Amewode Ayivi, who also spoke on behalf of the CEO of XL Trust Aid NGO, Louisa Akua Bema Boakye said “Education should be the bedrock of every nation since it is one of the surest ways to unlock the secrets of success.”

According to her greatest joy is putting smiles on people’s faces, so anything that will make an individual smile becomes her priority.

She indicated that plans are far advanced in helping rural communities as in economic empowerment through loans, supporting education, empowering women, protection of people’s rights, improving health care delivery among others.

She, however, urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to support this laudable move.

Chief of Abompe, Osabarima Otibu Darko IV commended madam Boakye and her team for their good work in bringing such project to Abompe community and its environs to help develop the area.

He promised to support with a land so a beneficial structure is built to serve the area.

The launch ceremony which attracted people from all walks of life was graced by a umber of personalities including DCEs, Chiefs, MCEs, assembly men and other benevolent individuals.