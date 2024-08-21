Alkians Entertainment Holds Music Seminar For Artistes

A scene from the seminar

Ghanaian record label, music distribution and marketing company, Alkians Entertainment, has held a music seminar to upgrade the skills of artistes.

The seminar took place at Guide Radio (inside Daily Guide premises), and it attracted a diverse group of Ghanaian artistes, managers, and industry professionals.

The seminar provided an invaluable platform for attendees to learn from some of the most respected names in the industry and heads of partner brands in the music ecosystem.

Speakers included Yaw Dan from Mdundo Ghana, Swayye Kidd from Boomplay Ghana, Nnamdi from Onerpm Africa, and Nana Gee from Eastern Child.

These experts shared their insights on navigating the evolving music landscape, tapping into emerging markets, and adopting strategies to elevate Ghanaian music internationally, as well as educated musicians on the value possessed by the brands they represent.

One of the highlights of the event was the support pledged by businessman Sugar Kwami, who committed to providing resources and mentorship to serve as an incubator for the growth of emerging artistes.

His involvement promises to be a significant boost to the industry, offering artistes the opportunity to develop their talents and expand their reach both locally and globally. This, he seeks to do with the CEO of Alkians Entertainment, Mr. Nelson Kissi Ansong.

Participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions, network with peers, and gain actionable knowledge that will be instrumental in their careers.

The seminar witnessed live musical performances from young Ghanaian artistes such as Boakye, ‘Super Woman’ hitmaker Kwekupee and Crytical, among others.

Speaking after the event, CEO of Alkians Entertainment extended heartfelt thanks to all speakers, participants, and partners who contributed to making the seminar and soiree a landmark event in the Ghanaian music industry.

The organisation remains dedicated to fostering growth and excellence among its members and looks forward to hosting more initiatives that empower artistes and managers to achieve their full potential.