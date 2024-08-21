Responsible Press Critical To National Development

Fatimatu Abubakar

The Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has called on media practitioners to be responsible in the discharge of their work, particularly in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a free and responsible press is critical to national development.

The Minister who made the call at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra, said although Artificial Intelligence is important and may be helpful, such innovation should be accompanied with responsible journalism.

“A free and responsible press is critical to national development so the Ministry would continue its training programme for journalists, which has so far benefited 149 people,” she said.

Madam Abubakar stated that the Ministry of Information as part of efforts to support the work of journalists would continue to collaborate with the media to enhance their capacity.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also urged stakeholders to use the occasion to settle to work together, address challenges facing the industry to drive development in the country.

The anniversary was on the theme ‘75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Honouring the Past, Embracing the Present and Shaping the Future.’

It brought together some renowned individuals in the industry, including former broadcast journalists with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Godwin Avenorgbo, former GJA president, Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, a former Editor of the Daily Graphic, Ransford Tetteh, students and lecturers from various communication institutions across the country.

Others include members of the diplomatic corps, and individuals such as Charles Nii Ayiku, an information technology (IT) expert & General Manager of External Communications of the Electricity Company of Ghana; Founder and CEO of Edel Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie; acting Dean of the School of Communication Studies, Wisconsin International University College, Baaba Cofie and several others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah