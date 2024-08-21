Ghana Is Not A Remedial Class – Annoh-Dompreh To Mahama

Annoh-Dompreh (standing) interacting with some of the NPP volunteer groups at Oparekrom Electoral Area

The Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has dismissed NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s presidential ambitions, declaring that Ghana is not a “remedial class” for him to rectify past mistakes.

He instead, emphasised the need for NPP members to rally behind the party’s Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, warning against Mahama’s re-election.

While expressing respect for Mahama, he stressed that the NPP’s primary objective is to prevent the NDC flagbearer from winning the 2024 Presidential election.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made these comments when he donated 100 bags of fertilizers and weedicide to farmers at Fotobi, a pineapple farming community in his constituency.

He urged the residents to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia, promising a new era of development.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh ridiculed Mr. Mahama’s prospects, saying he would be on a “honeymoon” if re-elected, whereas Dr. Bawumia would be focused on delivering results and seeking re-election in 2028 based on his performance.

The MP later engaged with volunteer groups of the party, highlighting the NPP’s superior record in various sectors, including education, economic indicators, healthcare, tourism, sports infrastructure, and digitalisation.

He called on party members to unite and break the 8-year electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections.

Touting the NPP government’s developmental projects in his constituency, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh vowed to make the area an NPP stronghold in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe