Crime Statistics Drop In EKMA

Kojo Acquah, MCE, EKMA

The security and safety of residents in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) remain a priority to the Management of the Assembly.

According to the assembly, it has been making modest gains as reports indicate that crime statistics is on the decline in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Acquah, disclosed this at 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of EKMA.

He said “this notwithstanding, we will continue to support our security services to ensure that no resident feels unsafe in their lawful pursuits”.

He noted that the Assembly will continue to collaborate with the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders within the Municipality to monitor and ensure peace and order before, during and after this year’s general elections.

Mr. Acquah revealed that since the beginning of the Second Quarter, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been partnering with the Electoral Commission to undertake series of engagements with the general public.

“The aim is to educate the people on the procedures of the various exercises preceding the elections, their importance and the need for the public to participate in all of them since it is their civic duty.”

He said the exercises are being successfully conducted, and that the assembly would continue to be resolute to protect the integrity of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Municipality.

He revealed that the assembly’s total budgeted revenue for the year 2024 was GH₵112,532,584.72.

Mr. Acquah, however, noted that the total actual amount, cumulatively realised during the period stood at GH₵10,831,363.62 as of June 30, 2024.

“This figure represents the total accumulation of actual revenue realised during the second quarter for the year 2024”, he told the assembly members..

He pointed out that the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) collected during the period under review was GH₵2,568,989.01.

“This amount represents 64.52 per cent collection rate of IGF revenue projection of GHC3,982,000.00.

Mr. Acquah urged all members of the assembly and supportive stakeholders to be committed to duty and work together to bring honour and development to the Municipality.

“The next four months to the end of the year will not be business-as-usual, as a lot still remains undone”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia