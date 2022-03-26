All Set For 3Music Awards Tonight

Kuami Eugene

This year’s edition of the annual 3Music Awards, which is the 5th edition, will take place tonight at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Being organised by 3Media Networks, the awards ceremony, which is on the theme “More Than Music,” will honour celebrated artistes and their works in over 30 categories, including the top prize: The much coveted Artiste of the Year.

The spokesperson for the awards scheme, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, revealed that the event will be broadcast live on TV3, 3FM and on TV3 and 3FM social media pages.

She added that it will witness live stage performances from artistes such as Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Camidoh, S3fa and Cina Soul.

Others are fast rising artistes, Ria Boss, Mona 4Reall, Kweku Darlington, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, among others. The event will be hosted by ace radio and television presenters Naa Ashorkor and Jay Foley.

She assured music stakeholders and fans that they are poised to deliver a solid event this year, leaving an indelible impression in the minds of industry players and music fans.

This year’s 3Music Awards will see the return of a live audience, following digital editions due to COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years.

Afrobeat artiste and song writer, KiDi, who was last year’s biggest winner and won the coveted Artiste of the Year Award, will be looking to retain his title.

He faces competition from Black Sherif, Celestine Donkor, D-Black, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.

By George Clifford Owusu