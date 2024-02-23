All Set For Accra In Düsseldorf

The artistes billed for the event

Music lovers in Germany would have an unforgettable experience as top musicians from Ghana storm the country for ‘Accra in Düsseldorf’.

Düsseldorf is a city in western Germany known for its fashion industry and art scene. It’s divided by the Rhine River, with its Altstadt (Old Town) on the east bank and modern commercial areas to the west.

Organised by Entertainment Avenue, the event which is expected to thrill thousands is slated for April 13, 2024 at the AM Schonenkamp 1, Düsseldorf.

Revellers would have an amazing time with Ghana’s heavyweight musicians, Kelvyn Boy, EL, Amerado, King Paluta, Oseikrom Sikanii, DJ Azonto, veteran DJ Andy Dosty and a host of others.

In an interview with Entertainment Avenue, they urged the people of Dusseldorf to come out in their numbers to have a good time.

“We are excited to bring the energy and vibrancy of Accra to Düsseldorf. This concert is a celebration of Ghanaian culture and music, and we can’t wait to share it with our audience,” Entertainment Avenue said.