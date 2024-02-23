Black Sherif For Future Of Music Festival

Black Sherif

Popular award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, is scheduled to perform at Rolling Stone’s 2024 Future of Music festival.

The artiste joins a lineup of performers such as Teezo Touchdown, Young Miko, Pheelz, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Faye Webster, Peso Pluma, among others.

Black Sherif is expected to thrill patrons at the SXSW stage between March 12 and 15 in Austin-Texas, United States.

This marks the second edition of the concert, and Black Sherif will perform his set on Day 3.

The year seems to have gotten off to a great start for the 22-year-old.

First, he released singles ‘January 9’ and ‘Zero’ to a rousing reception respectively.

Earlier this week, the artiste, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, surprised fans when he made known his interest in fashion.

Blacko walked the runway at the 2024 London Fashion Week, modelling for Labrum London.

The British African heritage brand believes in telling the untold story of West Africa to help bridge the gap between western and West African cultures.

The designer,FodayDumbuya, is the recipient of last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.