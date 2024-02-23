MUSIGA Executives Visit Education Minister

Dr. Yaw Adutwum (4th right) in a pose with MUSIGA executives

The national executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) led by its president, Bessa Simons, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr.Yaw Adutwum in his office in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to brief the Education Minister about the union and its activities as well as solicit government support.

MUSIGA said it hopes to collaborate with the Education Ministry on various projects to improve the standard of Ghana’s education as well as music industry.

The president of MUSIGA, speaking at a meeting with the Education Minister, called on government to reintroduce music education at the pre-senior high school level.

He said this will allow for the development of talents, in addition to pedagogical benefits.

The meeting also discussed the relocation of MUSIGA from their previous office, which has been demolished as part of the preparations for the Marine Drive project.

Dr.Adutwum assured the MUSIGA delegation that their concerns about their permanent relocation would be adequately addressed.

The minister also briefed the MUSIGA delegation on the Creative Arts Senior High School in Kumasi, adding that work is well advanced and the school will open in September this year.

The MUSIGA delegation was made up of the General Secretary, Kofi Agyemang; Greater Accra Regional Chairperson, Elizabeth Tagoe of Tagoe Sisters fame, Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey and Nana Amponsah, Protocol Officer.

By George Clifford Owusu