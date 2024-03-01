All Set For Akwaaba Festival

Akwaaba Festival 2024, a three-day cultural and musical event with the aim of promoting Ghanaian cultural heritage through music, food, beverages and accessories, is scheduled to commence from March 6 to 8 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The festival, which has successfully gathered attendees from Ghana and the diaspora in the previous two years, promises to be a showcase of dance, music, and other elements that highlight the richness of Ghana’s diverse culture.

The festival, being organised by CeeJay Multimedia, forms part of activities put in place to celebrate Ghana Month.

The event will feature a two-day free musical concert with several Ghanaian performers.

Cultural group performances, a fashion show called the “Ghana Fashion Show,” a mini-fair with a food market, an arts and crafts exhibition, and many other events are all scheduled for the festival.

The organisers of the Akwaaba Festival hope to foster a sense of national unity and belonging by providing attendees with the chance to learn about each other’s cultures, histories, and traditions from all 16 regions.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is sponsoring a two-day free music concert dubbed “Highlife Time” to entertain guests as well as music fans.

Organisers of the event say they are expecting both high-profile and the general audience to come and dance to live band music on a common floor.

All are welcome to attend the festival, which has as its topic “Telling the rich history and traditions of the Ghanaian culture and hospitality.”

The festival is expected to boost the economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country by presenting local producers, content creators, and service providers with the opportunity to exhibit their creativity.

The Ghana Tourism Authority supports Ceejay Multimedia’s organisation of the 2024 Akwaaba Festival, which is in collaboration with MUSIGA.

By George Clifford Owusu