Bordeaux Striker ‘Waking Up’ From Coma

Bordeaux’s Alberth Elis is “waking up” from an induced coma and “seems to be gradually recovering” from a serious head injury, says the striker’s family.

They added they are remaining “cautious” and that “the next few days will be crucial.”

Honduras international Elis, 28, clashed heads with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis after just 40 seconds of a French Ligue 2 match on Saturday.

Bordeaux confirmed on Sunday that Elis had surgery following the incident.

In a statement released by Bordeaux on Wednesday, Elis’ family said: “We are happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering.

“However, we want to remain cautious about the evolution of his condition, since the next few days will be crucial.

“We want to thank you for your support, your words of encouragement, your prayers, and we especially want to thank the medical teams for their care.

“Alberth is a fighter, we will keep you informed of his status as soon as possible.”

Elis has 64 caps for Honduras, scoring 13 goals. After three years with Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo, he moved to Europe, joining Boavista.

He spent one season in Portugal before signing for Bordeaux, initially on loan, scoring 15 goals in 60 appearances since his move in 2021. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Brest.