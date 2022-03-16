All Set For Ghana’s 25 Under 25 Magazine & Awards

Rev. Abbeam Danso

The launch of the maiden edition of Ghana’s 25 Under 25 Magazine & Awards comes off on Saturday, March 19, 2022 followed by the award ceremony on the same day.

The event, powered by Africa Dreams Factory, is aimed at projecting and directing young entrepreneurs to reach their entrepreneurial goals with ease and more exposure, according to the Executive Director of the project, Amrado Broni Peter.

Ghana’s 25 Under 25 unlike other award schemes is set to recognise, honour as well as document the achievements of young Ghanaians 25 years and below. According to Amrado, the event will go a long way to help the participants, especially the entrepreneurs to get access to funds or stipends, provide them with one-on-one mentorship and attract investors.

“Participants will have their stories documented in the upcoming magazine which will be published. By documenting the stories of excelling young people in the areas they find themselves in, we believe that will help them tell their stories to a greater audience and also inspire others while also exposing them to greater opportunities,” he said.

Nominations for the awards were opened in early January and ended on January 25, 2022. The process was followed by screening and then voting which ended on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

More than 250 nominations were filed for 25 categories including Agriculture, Active Citizenship & Leadership, Beauty & Makeup, Creative Writing & Content Creation, Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Media & Communications, Music, and Photography among others. Most Excelling Young Persons from each of the 25 categories will be rewarded.

Ghana’s 25 Under 25 Magazine & Awards will also honour some personalities such as Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel Nii McKorley (McDan), renowned pastor and business man, Abbeam Amponsah Danso among others.

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, is billed to perform at the event scheduled for March 19, 2022 at the Kofi Annan IT Centre in Accra.

By Prince Fiifi York