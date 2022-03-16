Hundreds Attend AMZ Fun Games

Renowned TV and radio personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi (AMZ), host of the popular love talk show, ‘Odo Ahomaso’ on Adom FM and Adom TV, has organised fun games and football gala for junior high schools (JHS).

Organised to celebrate the first anniversary of her Female Hygiene Empowerment project, the event was used to educate ladies and women on the need to ensure absolute feminine hygiene and empower them to attain complete financial freedom.

The event, held at the Fadama Astro Turf Park in Accra, was graced by children from some selected basic school in the metropolis such as Abeka 2 Basic School, Abeka 3 Basic School, Abeka 4 Basic School, St. Charles Lwanga RC Basic School, Answaru-Deen Islamic Basic School, Halid Bun Walid Islamic Basic School among others.

Speaking at the event, Akumaa Mama Zimbi educated the young ladies on how to maintain good menstrual hygiene, and products to use in ensuring that their overall feminine hygiene is achieved.

She demonstrated how best to use and benefit from the Longrich sanitary pads and panty liners to achieve complete feminine hygiene result.

Afterwards, each young lady who attended the event received packs of Longrich sanitary pads.

By George Clifford Owusu