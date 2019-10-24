All Set For Korean Residents Prez Cup

All is set for the 10th Korean Residents Association President’s Soccer Cup tourney final, at the Korean Sports Complex, Community three, Tema, organizers have said.

The final puts Mansectech against Ashaisec, behind the Zion Methodist School and SSNIT Flats’ Site B, Tema.

The annual competition, which started on 8 October, attracted 16 schools from Tema, Ashaiman, Kpone and Nungua municipalities, which featured in a knockout format.

Participating schools are Tematech, Medass, Industrial Mission – VTI, Presec, Chemu SHS, Gbetsile Secondary Tech, Temasco, Olams, Mansec Tech, Exacam, Datus SHS, Ashaisec, Nungua SHS, Kpone SHS, Apostolic SHS and Ashaiman Tech.

The semi-final match took place on Tuesday, with Mansectech beating Tematech 2-0, while Ashaisec defeated Olams 3-1, after a 1-1 regulation result.

This event is endorsed and organized by the Tema Metropolitan Directorate of Education and sponsored by the Korean Residents Association in Ghana.

Current Chairman, Dong Kwan Han, said “Through this sponsorship, Korean Residents Association in Ghana aims to build sportsmanship and friendship among the youth, to unearth talents and to further enhance mutual understanding and co-existence in the society between the Koreans and the Ghanaians.”