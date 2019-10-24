Promote A Positive Image Of Ghana – Minister

Dr Ziblim Iddi

CITI FM will once again thrill fans of hiplife music to another exciting line-up of the bestselling artistes of the year when the annual Decemba 2 Rememba concert kicks off at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre on Tuesday December 24.

The concert which is being organised by Citi FM will bring together artistes who have inundated the airwaves and music charts with outstanding hits throughout the year, on one stage.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life, who will witness the very best of Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye and Adina.

These artistes who are widely respected for their creativity, stagecraft and dancing skills are expected to deliver their finest performances at the event.

Other artistes like Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh, will also make appearances at the show.

Being the Year of Return, the 2019 Decemba 2 Rememba will also provide recreation to visitors who will be in the country for the celebration.

Decemba 2 Rememba has over the years, been the main Christmas Eve attraction and has been the platform for the best pop, hiplife, rap and new music genres to flourish in Ghana.

The likes of R2Bees, 4×4, Guru, Tiffany, Kaakie, Bradez, Okyeame Kwame, Raquel, Sarkodie, Asem, Efya, Becca, Tinny, Kwaw Kesse, Cwesi Oteng, Christiana Love, Kwaku Gyasi among others are some of the artistes who have rocked previous editions of Decemba 2 Rememba.

Tickets are selling for GH¢150 (regular), GH¢250 (VIP) and GH¢300 (VIP with tables).

By George Clifford Owusu