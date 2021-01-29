All Set For Miss Intercontinental Ghana Grand Finale

Dahamani Ayisha, 2019 winner

The grand finale of the 2020 edition of Miss Intercontinental Ghana beauty pageant will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on February 6, where six elegant young ladies will be competing for this year’s crown.

The grand finale, which will witness competition among six beauties, will be a night of great African fashion, culture, beauty and glam.

The six contestants are Stephanie Muonah, Diana Kekeli Mensah, Paulina Efua Manan Rhule, Brihanna Kinte, Winnifred Naa Ayeley Otooand Rebecca Mills.

The winner will take home mouth-watering prize package including an all-expenses-paid trip to Delhi in India, and will represent Ghana at 2021 Miss Intercontinental.

Artistes billed to rock the event are gospel artiste, Jayana, D Cryme, Luciya, Rhoy of Mentor Fame, Bra Koffy, Cloudz Dancers and others.

Achieva Evans and Ms. Ofosuaah will host the main event while Nana Yaw Koranteng and Achiaa Papabi host the Red Carpet event.

Miss Intercontinental Ghana pageant seeks to empower women to change the world. It is also a unique blend of glamour and elegance.

2020 Miss Intercontinental Ghana is powered by Cloudz Entertainment and East Royale Company Limited.

According to organisers of the pageant, all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to at the auditorium.