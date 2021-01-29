Yaw Preko

Great Olympics Head Coach Yaw Preko has admitted the enormity and uncertainty regarding games involving city rivals, Hearts of Oak and Olympics.

Yet, he is expecting his charges to make him proud by clawing all points when they take on Hearts of Oak in Accra tomorrow.

He has also admitted their opponent’s recent razor-sharp form, but believes his tactics coupled with investment by way of training will play a major role in the derby.

Preko, who joined the Wonder Club few weeks ago following coach Annor Walker’s poor health status, said, “At the moment, we know Hearts of Oak are playing very well.

“They have a good team. But Hearts of Oak verses Olympics is a different ball game altogether, we will see how it goes.”

The former Ghana and Anderlecht winger added, “We hope to see a beautiful game, I want my boys to come to the party, perform very well and make me proud against Hearts.”

Olympics lie seventh on the league log, having amassed 15 points with just a point separating them and second-placed Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, Olympics captain Gladson Awako has stated that they would prove as tough customers, saying, “They will come fully determined to win, but we won’t make it easy for them.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum