All Set For Naana Akyinba’s ‘Ignition’ Album Launch Tomorrow

Naana Akyinba

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Martina Naana Bentil, aka Naana Akyinba, is set to launch her brand new album at the Church of Pentecost, North Kaneshie Central Assembly.

Naana Akyinba, a worshipper who is passionate about the things of God, through her songs gives hope to the hopeless, inspires and most importantly wins lost souls for Christ.

The gospel artiste would treat patrons to an amazing live music at the album launch slated for Sunday, November 1.

Naana Akyinba, a song writer and a performer, promises to not only light up the afternoon with her special stage performances, but will also make the evening sparkle with other stars on the bill.

The album launch will see performances from some prominent gospel stars like Elder Kwasi Mireku, Christiana Attafuah, Paa Sammy, Patrick Amoako, Braa Kwaku and Ruth Adjei.

The album launch, BEATWAVES gathered, was going to be the biggest and would bring together families, individuals and lovers of gospel to celebrate Naana Akyinba.

She described the launch of her album as the perfect time to “ignite the power within as believers.”

She is credited with a number of hit songs such as Ewuradze Bedzi Hene, The Lord Shall Reign, Morotwen, Mawie Meye Onyame and a host of others.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Naana Akyinba held a live virtual worship concert dubbed “Thy Kingdom Come”, which had over 1000 live viewers and over 20,000 views on her social media channels.

Naana Akyinba has ministered at several local and international conferences by the Church of Pentecost, most notably the 2018 Global Ministers and Wives Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh.

Naana Akyinba is a deaconess of the Church of Pentecost and

also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls SHS; she furthered her education at the Methodist University College Ghana. She has worked tirelessly to win more souls for Christ.

She currently worships with the Church of Pentecost, Kaneshie Estate Assembly.

By George Clifford Owusu