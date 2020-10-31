GMB Winner Pays Homage To Ga-Dangbe Muslim Community

Naa Dedei Botchwey (left) receiving a gift from a member of the council

The 2020 winner of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) contest, Naa Dedei Botchway, has paid a courtesy call on elders of the Ga-Dangbe Muslim Council to seek the support of the council as she embarks on her humanitarian project.

A ceremony was held in honour of the Greater Accra representative, where a ram, assorted drinks, a parcel and a citation were presented to the winner for her sterling performance in the competition that had contestants from 16 regions of the country.

In her address, she thanked the Muslim community for their tireless contribution, which saw the contestant amassing more votes to win the competition.

She talked about her humanitarian project, where she expressed the desire of promoting the education of less endowed children within the Ga-Dangbe community.

She therefore appealed to the council to lend its support as she embarked on her social intervention programme.

President of the Muslim Council, Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar, in his remarks, said it was overwhelming for the people of the Greater Accra Region to have a winner after failed attempts to win the competition in the past.

“Naa Dedei has thought us that there is hope for a better future if only we work for it,” he said.

He called for peace and unity among the people and further described the recent clash between the supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an eye for the Ga-Dangbe state.

He urged leaders of the parties to resolve their difference; while encouraging the youth to show love for their communities by striving for excellence through education.

By Issah Mohammed