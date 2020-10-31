MUSIGA To Hold Peace Concert

Bessa Simons

The acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Henry Simons, has disclosed plans of the union hosting a peace concert in some selected regional capitals to educate Ghanaians on the need to desist from acts that seek to undermine the upcoming general elections.

The peace concert is one of the activities that the union is embarking on as a means of promoting peace among Ghanaians as the December 7 general elections draw closer.

It is expected to draw a wide array of audience who will be entertained and educated on peace. It will witness performances from some seasoned musicians who will use their performances to preach against election violence and also encourage the youth to support peace and to refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the December 7 election.

The peace concert will also bring together all the key political figures and electorates on one platform to preach peace.

The various political parties’ representatives will be given the opportunity to pledge their support for peace before, during and after the elections.

The free concerts will be streamed live on a variety of social media platforms, which include Facebook and YouTube.

Simons told BEATWAVES in a chat that the national executives of the union were yet to meet to fix dates as well as venues for the concerts.

He mentioned that as part of the union’s peace initiative, a compilation album of peace songs had been launched by the Greater Accra regional branch of the union.

The peace album produced by Dr. Ray Beat was initiated by Joe Wizzy and featured over 22 artistes including Ras Appiah Levi, Gifty Osei, Perppy, Joe Wizzy, Shega Styla, Goldmann, Elivava and Annette-D among others.

This is not the first time MUSIGA is advocating for peace in the run-up to a general election. In 2016, it released the Nation Peace Song which won the Ghana Peace Award same year.

By George Clifford Owusu