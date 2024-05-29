All Set For Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Nacee

This year’s edition of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024,at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It is being organised by Charterhouse to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

This year’s edition marks the 25th edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

The event will not only celebrate the 25-year milestone, but also paytribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana.

This year’s event is expected to be attended by a large number of music stakeholders, music fans, artiste managers, journalists, among others.

It will witness live stage performances from the likes of Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, King Paluta, Efya, Amaree, and Team Eternity.

The prestigious and topmost award of the night, ‘Artiste of the Year,’ would see the likes ofBlack Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy vie for the accolade.

This prestigious accolade recognises the artiste who has made the biggest impact in the industry over the past year, adjudged by the board, academy and the general public.

The 25th edition of the TGMA has been preceded by the “Xperience Concert’ in Cape Coast, which witnessed some thrilling performances by Kofi Kinaata, King Paluta, Nacee, Adina, Olivetheboy, among others.

The competition is fierce, as musicians continue to raise the bar with their talent, creativity and ingenuity. Thirty (30) categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honouringartistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, British Council, and other media partners.