Rashford Takes Social Media Break

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has said that he is taking a break from social media to “rest and reset mentally” after what the Manchester United forward described as “a challenging season.”

The 26-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for the European Championship after scoring eight goals in 43 appearances for his club.

“It’s time to come off Socials for a few weeks,” Rashford said in a post on X. “I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.

“Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together.”

Last month, Rashford labelled the criticism he has received this season as “abuse.”

Replying to a post on X, which said the way Rashford has been treated is “absolutely disgusting” and “cruel”, United’s no. 10 said the level of criticism has become too much.

He wrote: “It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough.”

However, Rashford’s season ended on a high as United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with goals from fellow academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.