All Set For Tema Peace Concert Tonight

Pzeefire

The management of Speech Productions will tonight host the much- hyped peace concert dubbed “Tema For Peace Concert 2020” at the Manille Foods located at Community 2 opposite Mexico Park in Tema at 4pm.

The concert is one of the activities that the Speech Productions is embarking on as a means of promoting peace among Ghanaians as the December 7 general elections draw closer.

According to the organisers, the peace concert is being organised to educate Ghanaians on the need to desist from acts that sought to undermine the upcoming general elections.

They observed that elections, in recent times, have been characterised by violence, therefore, the need to have a platform to engage all stakeholders, particularly the electorates and the youth to embrace peace.

They mentioned that the event would also serve as a musical platform for upcoming Ghanaian artistes to display their God-given talents, and is expected to draw a wide array of audience who will be entertained and educated on peace.

The organisers revealed that a number of politicians from various political parties have been invited to grace the event.

The various political parties’ representatives who will attend the event will be given the opportunity to pledge their support for peace before, during and after the elections.

“This is another way to spread the message of peace further. The concert will enable us to use that platform to spread the message of peace which we are all desperately crying for before, during and after the elections. We believe every music lover who attends will hear and also spread the message further,” the organisers said.

They indicated that Ghana could not sacrifice its peace for any other thing, stressing Speech Productions was targeting the entire populace irrespective of their political, religious or ethnic backgrounds.

The organisers implored the media to use their great platform to make more noise about their programmes, insisting that Ghana could not transform if the country’s peace is threatened.

The concert will feature some selected Ghanaian highlife, hiplife, afrobeat and dancehall artistes, who will thrill Ghanaians with their hit songs and peace messages.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the stage include Pzeefire, Ghana Togbe, Kiyo Dee, Pablo Hxncho and a host of others who will be performing alongside three special guest artistes.

They have all promised their fans in and around Tema nothing but good live musical performances.

By George Clifford Owusu