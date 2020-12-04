‘Stop Charging Churches For Programmes’

QueenLet

Europe-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, QueenLet, has declared that the love she has for music has no limit.

She said this led to her decision not to charge fees whenever she ministered in churches.

The gospel singer, whose aim is to promote the teachings of Christ through gospel music, said she does not understand why some of the gospel artistes should charge for performance in church.

To her, she is not in the music business to make wealth so she will not put a price on her church performances since that is her contribution to winning souls for Christ.

She noted that the churches are not the only platforms she will have the chance to perform so she will invest money earned from other concerts into her ministry.

Known in private life as Mrs. Leticia Acheampong Hars, the gospel singer indicated that she was surprised to hear that some of the gospel artistes refused to perform at church events because their charges were not met.

“I prefer a situation where the church will bless me after my ministration, but not to charge them when am invited to perform,” she said.

The German-based gospel artiste, who is currently promoting her two singles, Dear Holy Spirit and Anwawadwuma, thanked award-winning gospel artistes, Esther Smith and Rev. Dr. Mary Ghansah for supporting her ministry and also endorsing her two singles.

The two singles are currently enjoying rotation on the airwaves and the videos are also making an impact on YouTube and other social media platforms.

QueenLet however, urged up and coming artistes to also make spirit- filled songs in order to win more souls for Christ.

She again urged them to discover themselves, know what they are called for, and work on their attitude.