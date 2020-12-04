Kwik Action Turns Gospel Artiste

Quick Action

Celebrated Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah, known in showbiz as Kwik Action, is now a gospel artiste and has changed his name to Joseph Keyz.

He recently launched a gospel album titled Holy Praise after his trip to the United Kingdom.

Joseph Appiah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of S24 Recording Studio in Accra, is gearing up for a media tour and musical concerts as part of activities to push his gospel music ministry.

In the year 2010, the music producer said he received a prophetic word from British-Jamaican Bishop Velma Stephenson that the Lord had asked him to sing, produce, perform songs of worship and make himself available for the body of Christ globally.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, he mentioned that the likes of Bishop Agyin Asare, Bishop Asamoah Okyere, Cecilia Marfo and a few others have also given similar prophecies on his calling to become a gospel artiste.

“I have heeded to the calling and gearing up for a gospel media tour and concert to win more souls,” he said.

He said the calling to become a gospel musician can be traced from his childhood being inspired by Elder Kwesi Mireku when he once performed at Koforidua Jackson Park church concert. “My dad is a Pentecost Bishop so I grew up as a Christian following all the doctrine,” he said.

According to Kwik Action, he came to the limelight at a tender age when his style of playing keyboard grew in a dynamic way, where he joined gospel legend Mary Ghansah’s Open Heaven Band in 2000.

Kwik Action, who is now called Joseph Keyz due to his desire to do gospel music, established S24 recording studio, considered as home of the legends in 2004.

He has produced artistes like TiC, Bright of Buk Bak, Kwaw Kese, Afro Moses, Shasha Marley, Samini and Cindy Thompson.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke