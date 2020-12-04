Ghanaians, Beware Of These Desperados

John Mahama

The former President John Dramani Mahama and his National Destroyers Congress (NDC) are so desperate for power that they would say anything for political advantage. They are so shameless and envious of the Free Senior High School education policy introduced by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 that they are now claiming credit for its introduction and success when they vehemently opposed it, saying it is scam, it will never be possible today or tomorrow until 20 years time before it can be implemented because there is no money for it now. They said the NPP were saying it just to win votes. Now, in spite of the frustrations from the NDC, the students have passed the WASSCE examination so amazingly well that the NDC are disoriented and baffled and don’t know what else to say except lie about its genesis.

Former President Mahama is busy perambulating across the country claiming that when he comes to power again, he will create over one million jobs for the numerous unemployed when he knows very well that during his term in office as vice- president, de facto president after the unfortunate demise of President John Evans Atta Mills and dubious elected president in 2012 , he did not create a single job for anybody because of IMF conditionality not to employ people in the public sector as a condition for going to them for policy credibility. As a result, he created so many jobless youth in the country, leading to formation of Unemployed Graduate Association.

It is His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and his able NPP Government that have created jobs for the teaming unemployed youth through the introduction of NABCO (Nation Builders Corps,) One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs; making food so plentifully available in the country that Ghana is now almost the bread basket of West Africa, exporting food to our neighbouring countries.

Now, what is ex-President Mahama saying that Ghana is now hungrier than when he was in power?

Is it true or false?

Now ex-President Mahama, the presidential candidate for the NDC is also claiming credit for ending ‘dumsor’ (erratic electricity supply) because President Nana Addo and his government have not added a single kilowatt to the power grid since assumption of office in 2017, forgetting that it is not the amount of kilowatts you bring to the power grid but the efficient financial management of the electricity that is responsible for the constant flow of electricity we are now enjoying.

Ask him who was responsible for the dumsor of over four years in the first place, when he and his National Destroyer’s Congress were in charge of the country. Because in his recent Agyapa assessment report to the President by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, citing possible corrupt deal, a desperate former President and his NDC are hanging on to it like drowning men and claiming that the President and his family are now swimming in corruption, forgetting that the same report of the Special Prosecutor also revealed that the evasive and notorious government official one in the corruption-ridden purchase of the airbus of the Ghana Army, is the former President John Dramani Mahama who took the four million dollar bribe.

He is running away from this revelation and rather latching on to the Agyapa deal which the assessment of the Special Prosecutor did not say emphatically that anybody has been corrupting it.

He is also forgetting that in the last days of his leaving office, he gave away the Nyanahini bauxite deposit valued at over 500 billion dollars to his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama and his family, including the ex-president himself for free without paying a pesewa for it.

Former President Mahama says that when he and his corrupt NDC come to power again in 2021, they will pay the customers who lost their savings in the collapsed banks leading to job losses, but His Excellency Akufo-Addo has already paid the monies to these and is continuing to pay those who have not yet been fully paid.

Now, who caused the collapse of these banks? Is it not the incompetent former president after repeated warning by His Excellency Vice-President Bawumia to be watchful of these banks collapsing soon if actions were not taken against the management?

Now, the former president is blaming the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo for the collapse of the banks and the subsequent job losses! Is it fair?

Practically, everything the former president is saying he would do when he return to power has been done by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and his very able government.

The NDC has no message for Ghanaians except lies and propaganda, so the electorate must beware of the sugarcoated, empty promises of the former president and his nefarious NDC who are so desperate for power they do not deserve.

Vote wisely on December 7 for the sagacious and caring President Akufo-Addo and his NPP Government.

By Kwesi Krafona