All Set For ‘The Second Jab Concert’ Tonight

The Virtual Hub will tonight host the much hyped peace concert dubbed, ‘The Second Jab Concert’ at its premises located at East Legon in Accra.

The virtual event, being organised to entertain music fans, will be streamed live on all social media platforms.

The event, which has afro jazz artiste Steve Bedi as the headline artiste, will bring together some selected Ghanaian artistes on one platform to entertain music fans.

It is also expected to pull hundreds of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances from Steve Bedi and other guest artistes on the bill such as SSUE, the indomitable Ananse Band, among others.

The event will kick off with performances from Virtual Hub resident disc jockey (DJ), who will play a mix of highlife and afrobeat for fans’ dancing pleasure, before handing over to Ananse Band and the artistes billed to perform at the event.

The concert will bring together highlife and jazz music fans from all walks of life to put to test those dancing steps they had so many years ago.

The management of Virtual Hub hinted that there would be lots to drink and there would be good quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of music fans who would attend the event.

Lovers of live band music should get ready to experience an unforgettable night full of surprises. A night of total fun and electrifying performances is guaranteed.

By George Clifford Owusu