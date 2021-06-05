Victoria Michaels To Be Honoured At GEBIA 2021

Victoria Michaels

Award-winning Nigerian-born Ghanaian model, Victoria Michaels, will be honoured at the maiden edition of Ghana Entertainment and Business Industry Awards (GEBIA) 2021.

Victoria will be honoured for her humanitarian activities and influence in the African fashion industry alongside other media personalities on June 26, 2021.

Speaking with BEATWAVES in a telephone interview, the Chief Executive Officer for Shadout TV, organisers of GEBIA, Daniel Kayikah, said Victoria Michaels has influenced the Ghanaian entertainment industry with her fashion and humanitarian activities.

“Unarguably, Victoria has done very well in the field of fashion and humanitarian activities, which is worthy to be praised. We the organisers have decided to recognise her at GEBIA and also encourage her to do more to support the Ghanaian community,” he indicated.

Victoria Michaels, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Betting giants, Soccabet and Fashion Connect Africa, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, donated over 70,000 nose masks to some residents of deprived communities in the country to protect them from contracting the virus.

She established Victoria Michaels Charity Foundation in 2013. The foundation helps to improve the lives of underprivileged children through the Africa Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) project in Education, Women/Girl child Empowerment, and Youth Empowerment within Africa.

Victoria Michaels is a recipient of several accolades, including the Ghana Models Awards, Glitz Style Awards, and the City People Entertainment Awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke