All Set For Western Gospel Awards

The organisers of the annual Western Gospel Awards have officially announced that this year’s event, which is the fourth edition, will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, Anaji in Takoradi.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward deserving gospel artistes in the region for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

In all, awards in about 24 categories will be given out. They include Western Gospel Artiste of the Year, Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year, Western Female Vocalist of the Year, and Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora.

Other notable categories are Western Sound Engineer of the Year and Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Three new categories such as Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year, Western Gospel Music Video of the Year, and Western Best Blogger of the Year have been introduced.

The event will be live on some selected social media platforms as well as some radio stations in the region.

It will witness live performance from celebrated gospel musicians such as Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Yawson, Team Eternity, Kofi Karikari, SK Frimpong, Lady Joy, Ruger Quarm, Lordable Holm and Shedrack Tronu among others.

By George Clifford Owusu