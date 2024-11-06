MUSIGA To Launch 50th Anniversary

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will on Thursday, November 7, 2024 launch its 50th anniversary celebration slated for next year.

MUSIGA was founded on December 9, 1975 to advocate for musicians’ rights, advance the music industry, and preserve Ghana’s musical history.

The launch, BEATWAVES gathered, will take place at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) at 11 am.

A number of personalities including music stakeholders, musicians, and radio and television presenters, among others are expected to attend the launch.

According to MUSIGA, a number of activities have been lined-up for the celebration next year, which will be revealed at the official launch.

Meanwhile, the President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, appealed to the members to renew their membership card since most of them are not members in good standing.

The union president disclosed that membership in the union expires annually, stressing that non-payment of dues results in membership termination.

He also emphasised the need of musicians working together to actively pursue their aims and objectives, in order to increase the interest of up-and-coming artistes in joining MUSIGA.

By George Clifford Owusu