Allegri Returns To Juventus… After Pirlo Sacking

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus have announced the return of Massimiliano Allegri as manager after sacking Andrea Pirlo yesterday.

Allegri was the favourite to succeed the departing Pirlo, who failed to bring Juventus a 10th straight Serie A title.

Allegri was Juventus manager from 2014 to 2019 and won the league title in each of those five campaigns as well as the Coppa Italia on four occasions.

Under Allegri, Juventus also reached the Champions League final twice. Prior to joining Juventus, Allegri had led AC Milan to their last Serie A title in 2010-11.

A club statement read: “Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus manager once more. Allegri finds a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, as today a new journey begins together, towards new goals.

“What he achieved in his first adventure at Juventus are engraved in the club’s history: five Scudetti, to the four-consecutive doubles, coupled with the Coppa Italia and to the two Super Cups, reaching two Champions League finals in just three seasons, in what were epic feats both in Italy and in Europe.

“We said goodbye two years ago with the message, ‘History Alone,’ the message on the back of the shirt given to Massimiliano Allegri by President Andrea Agnelli with an embrace and a shirt, on which in just two words encapsulated Allegri’s experience at Juventus.

“The beauty of the story, however, is that it never stops. And in football, this means a concept that we have ingrained in our DNA: the best victory is the next one. Always.

“And now we are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together; with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch. With his smile, a sort of ‘signature.’ With his way of understanding football and life with simplicity, with his desire to play things down and with the commitment to enjoy every beautiful moment that being at Juventus can give and will give.”

Juventus announced Pirlo’s sacking earlier on Friday in a statement that read: “Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.

“A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one’s own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day.

“Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the ‘other side’ of the fence.”